Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.99 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Republic Services worth $45,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 741,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

NYSE:RSG opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $118.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.