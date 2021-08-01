Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.27 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $47,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

