Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 107,106 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $49,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

