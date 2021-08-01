Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Williams-Sonoma worth $50,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $85,456,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

