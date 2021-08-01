Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PFG. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.13 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

