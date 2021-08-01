Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $297.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

