Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of PROG stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.