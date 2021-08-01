Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.59 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.