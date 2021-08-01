Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $129.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Prologis by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 984,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after acquiring an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

