Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $247,350.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Prothena stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
