Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $247,350.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

