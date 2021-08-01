Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Proto Labs stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

