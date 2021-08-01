PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90.
About PT Astra International Tbk
