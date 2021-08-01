PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.8 days.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; vehicle, home, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as loans for borrowers/debtors; and supply chain financing solutions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.