Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

