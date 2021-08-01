Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €118.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Puma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.24 ($122.64).

ETR:PUM opened at €103.50 ($121.76) on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €106.35 ($125.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

