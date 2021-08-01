Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $5,885.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,093.07 or 0.99917128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.15 or 0.00831934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

