Pundi X[new] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $131.44 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $385.45 million and $131.44 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003606 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00101569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.07 or 1.00077814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.07 or 0.00827303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

