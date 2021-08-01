Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) versus First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Energy Minerals and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 1 2 13 0 2.75

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $35.64, suggesting a potential upside of 66.99%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and First Quantum Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $5.20 billion 2.83 -$180.00 million N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48% First Quantum Minerals 4.90% 3.93% 1.65%

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Pure Energy Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

