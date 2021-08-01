Pylon Finance (PYLON) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.08 Million

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for about $141.70 or 0.00344203 BTC on major exchanges. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $2.08 million and $97,007.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00136994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,248.36 or 1.00192931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00833574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance launched on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

