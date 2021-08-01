Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $400.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

