Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Raised by Analyst

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

