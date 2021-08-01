Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

