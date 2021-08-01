Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Decreased by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the game software company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,182.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.