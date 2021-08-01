Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

GLOP stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $205.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

