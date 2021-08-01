Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $7.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.78 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

NYSE ABG opened at $205.46 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.98. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 271,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.