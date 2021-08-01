Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Increased by B. Riley

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

FFWM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.