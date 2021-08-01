Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPBI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

