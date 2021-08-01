Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of PB stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

