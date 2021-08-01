Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Boosted by Wedbush

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.43.

Shares of ADP opened at $209.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,426,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

