Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $25.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $27.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,424.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $27.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $111.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.60 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,478.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 27.6% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

