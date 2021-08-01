Qcash Hits 1-Day Volume of $263.36 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $71.06 million and approximately $263.36 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00104363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00134440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.02 or 1.00318717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.34 or 0.00819746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

