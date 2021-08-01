Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $787.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $189.59 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

