Quad/Graphics (QUAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

