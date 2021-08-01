Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR stock opened at $251.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.98. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.