Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $101.56. 163,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

