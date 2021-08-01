Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 9,493 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen H. Rusckowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

