R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

