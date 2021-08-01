RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.24 Million

Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will post sales of $28.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.48 million. RADA Electronic Industries reported sales of $17.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year sales of $122.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 241,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,039. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

