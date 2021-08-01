RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Trading Up 3.5%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 1,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.70 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RadNet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth $246,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

