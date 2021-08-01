Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 567,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 232,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 111,304 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $564,000.

PFFD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,874 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

