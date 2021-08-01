Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.94. 559,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.67 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

