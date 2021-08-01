Raymond James Boosts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

