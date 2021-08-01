Raymond James Cuts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

