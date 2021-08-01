Raymond James Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.
BSX opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
