Raymond James Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $53.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

BSX opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

