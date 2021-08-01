Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0834 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $3.05 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00134813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.25 or 0.99796482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00836928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,500 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

