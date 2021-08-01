RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Raised to $27.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $25.50 to $27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

