Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Real Matters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

RLLMF opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

