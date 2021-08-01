Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

REAL stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. Real Matters has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$33.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In other Real Matters news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$240,959.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total transaction of C$38,515.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,870,086.98. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,211 shares of company stock worth $2,293,862.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

