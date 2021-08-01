Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 772,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.29 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

