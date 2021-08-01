Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Agricole from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

The company has a market cap of £39.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,395.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

In other news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

